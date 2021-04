Wedding Planning and Management is being offered at both the undergraduate and graduate levels this summer. Students will learn all about wedding planning and management and complete a portfolio for wedding plans. (RHIM 4342-D01, RTL 4342-D01, HRM 5311-D01) Posted:

4/23/2021



Originator:

Ashley Wenzel



Email:

ashley.wenzel@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





