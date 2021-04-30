TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TAKE A COURSE ON CLUB AND RESORT MANAGEMENT THIS SUMMER!

Club and Resort Management teaches the principles and practices of the general managerial procedures utilized in clubs and resorts. (RHIM 3355-D01)
Posted:
4/30/2021

Originator:
Ashley Wenzel

Email:
ashley.wenzel@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


Categories