The Lubbock Society of the Archaeological Institute of America is proud to host Dr. Catherine Steidl , Scholar-in-Residence at the Bruce D. Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization, The University of Colorado Boulder, who will present a Zoom lecture entitled:





Community Formation and Identity in the Ancient Mediterranean .





Who were the Greeks? How Greek were they? And were they Greek at all? As they settled around the Mediterranean in the first millennium BCE, Greek colonists came into contact with new neighbors on every shore. With few relevant texts, and our only historical accounts written centuries later, we must rely on material evidence to investigate those cross-cultural contacts, and what it meant to be Greek (or not) in the first place. This lecture presents a new approach to studying ancient identity that considers not the labels we apply to people, but their daily activities and experiences, as the key to understanding who they were and how they experienced the world.



