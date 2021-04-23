Amy Elkins: Visualizing Mass Incarceration

April 23, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 PM. Click Here to Register for link.

Amy Elkins is a visual artist currently based in California. She works primarily in photography and has spent the past fifteen years researching, creating, and exhibiting work that explores the multifaceted nature of masculine identity as well as the psychological and sociological impacts of incarceration. Her approach is series-based, steeped in research and oscillates between formal, conceptual, and documentary. Elkins discuss this and other projects surrounding capital punishment, solitary confinement, and mass incarceration.

A selection of 216 images from her ongoing photographic project titled Parting Words (2009 to Present) is currently on view in School of Art's SRO Photo Gallery. Parting Words is a visual archive created out of mug shots and testimony readily available through public record of the 556 inmates executed in Texas since 1976, the year the ban on capital punishment was overturned. Using an algorithm, Elkins converts each mug shot into looping excerpts from last utterances ranging from confessions to hymns, sorrows to fears. Parting Words is a work in progress, growing with the growing numbers of those executed in Texas, a state responsible for over 37% of all executions in the United States, which is more than the totals of Virginia, Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, Georgia and Alabama combined.



The Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speakers' Series is presented by Landmark Arts in the School of Art. Generous support comes from the Helen Jones Foundation.

