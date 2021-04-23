STUDENT VOICES DISCUSSION with AMY ELKINS

April 23, 2021 from 1:00-1:45 PM. Click Here to Register for link.



Amy Elkins is a visual artist currently based in California. She works primarily in photography and has spent the past fifteen years researching, creating and exhibiting work that explores the multifaceted nature of masculine identity as well as the psychological and sociological impacts of incarceration. Amy Elkins is also a presenter in the School of Art's Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speakers Series.





STUDENT VOICES is meant to create a student space for reflection and critical conversation that furthers the impact of our encounter with artists and scholars who engage with issues of race and social justice. This program provides opportunities for students to ask questions of arts professionals that pertain to the challenges that professionals of diverse backgrounds face in their respective fields, creating a space that allows students to re-imagine and re-shape their own career paths.







Presented by the student subcommittee of the Committee for Equity through Engaged Education (CE3) in the School of Art, the project is supported by an Arts in Action microgrant through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.

