The Rawls College of Business Graduate Professional Programs office is looking for a student to assist with all RCPBA graduate programs. Responsibiltes include assisting with telephone and email communications, admissions, maintaining the inventory of swag and office supplies, provide support during Professional MBA weekends, database maintenance, orientations, marketing, and other office duties as needed. Up to 19.5 hours/week. Occasional work on weekends and evenings required.

The preferred candidate is a self-starter capable of working independently, has a customer service mentality, and is exceptionally organized. Excellent candidates possess: - proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel - ability to work without close supervision - high level of attention to detail - excellent interpersonal skills - ability to communicate professionally in English both verbally and in writing.

Email resume to jessica.carrillo@ttu.edu as soon as possible.

Posted:

4/21/2021



Originator:

Jessica Carrillo



Email:

JESSICA.CARRILLO@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

