Sign-ups for Arbor Day Planting are now open for individual and student organization sign ups! In accordance with TTU Commitment and safety guidelines, limited planting spaces are available.



Sign-up to plant at https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/476810

Planting will take place on Friday, April 30 from 10:45am - 2:00pm. Planting this year will have staggered start times and masks will be required during check in and planting.

For more information on Arbor Day, please go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Activities/arborday.php or contact the Student Activities Office at 806-742-4708. Posted:

4/22/2021



Originator:

Troy Pike



Email:

troy.pike@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 10:45 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 4/30/2021



Location:

Memorial Circle



Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

Student Organization