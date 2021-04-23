Survey: The Virtual Candidate Experience: Early Talent Benchmarks
Scott Resource Group, a well-established university recruitment consulting firm, is partnering with selected career centers nationwide, including Texas Tech, to conduct an important student research project. The findings of this study will influence how employers recruit students using virtual platforms going forward.
Please respond to ScottResourceGroup@comcast.net indicating your interest by indicating ‘VCX Survey’ in the subject line if you’d like to participate. Survey links are currently being sent on request, and the fielding period will extend until Friday, April 23rd.
Scott Resource Group will hold a drawing for ten [10] $50 Amazon.com gift cards following the survey closing date, and all students who have submitted a completed survey by then will be eligible to win.
We appreciate your consideration – Let your voice be heard!