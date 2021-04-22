Raiderlink and Webraider portal maintenance has been scheduled for Saturday, April 24, from 7:30 am – 8:00 am CDT. During this time, Raiderlink and Webraider will be unavailable.





Maintenance for the Envisions Production environment has also been scheduled on this date from 9:00 am to 10:00 am CDT. During this time, all Envisions products, such as Intellicheck and FormFusion, will be unavailable.





Additionally, TOSM staff will be installing patches and upgrades to the Banner system from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. During this time, job submission and Appworx will be unavailable. Additionally, individual Banner enterprise applications (e.g. Banner admin, Banner Self-Service applications, and Cognos) will be intermittently unavailable.



