Responding to the past year’s challenges, KTTZ has adapted and evolved to meet the needs of today’s local citizens. For our classical music listeners, we’ve embarked on a groundbreaking expansion to provide more locally-handcrafted classical music programming—created by our own Clint Barrick and Alexa Vogelzang. We know that great classical content can provide a sense of stability when the world seems scary, so we broke our previously established 9AM–3PM time constraints, and created a high-definition channel dedicated specifically and solely toward local classical content (89.1-2). Stream on our website or you smart device. For more information about our classical expansion, visit us at kttz.org. We also founded an NPR Texas Tech Public Media news department to provide balanced local coverage of current events. Since its conception, we’ve worked to provide coverage that invokes thought toward a better tomorrow, and focuses on the people behind the stories. Within three months of our news team’s establishment, our stories were picked up by the Texas Standard. By the fall, KTTZ was partnering with The Texas Newsroom to provide our coverage to a statewide and, at times, a national audience. We could not have achieved this without your support. Our successes are yours, and from the bottom of our hearts—thank you for continually supporting Texas Tech Public Media. Please consider donating today to help us continue our service toward you, other West Texas citizens, and now beyond.