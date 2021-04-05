In response to the rise of anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) hate incidents, the Texas Tech community continues to come together in support of Asian American, Asian, Pacific Islander, Desi, Arab, and ally colleagues.

The Asian American and Pacific Islander Faculty, Staff, and Student Association (AAPIFSSA) bloomed out of the community healing spaces in response to the need for a cultural and political entity that speaks directly to the concerns of the APIDA community. AAPIFSSA provides open space for dialogue and change-making. We welcome faculty, staff, and students. We value respect, diversity, and the multiplicity of identities each person holds within our community.

Save the date and join our inaugural virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 4, from 5:30pm-6:30pm.

If you would like more information about AAPIFSSA, or would like to join, please e-mail Dee Nguyen at Dee.Nguyen@ttu.edu.