Register for Lavender Graduation 2021

The Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement wants to celebrate our 2021 graduates! While COVID-19 continues to restrict many in-person gatherings, the Office is pleased to provide opportunities to recognize our graduates virtually and in-person.

The Office will host an in-person photo opportunity for participating graduates on Thursday, May 13, from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Additionally, the Office will compile a yearbook and a short video showcasing our participating LGBTQIA graduates. We want to give each participant the opportunity to reflect on their time at Tech, share some of the lessons they have learned, and honor the mentors who have shaped the person they are today.

Students are also welcome to just request their Lavender Graduation materials, including a Lavender Honor Cord, Lavender Scholar lapel pin (graduate students), and certificate. If students are unable to pick up their Lavender Graduation materials in-person, the Office can also mail the materials out.

This year's Lavender Graduation is open to any LGBTQIA student, as well as any student committed to their practice of "allyship," who is graduating in May, August, or December 2021 from Texas Tech University (any school, college, and campus) or Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Please fill out this form if you are interested in participating in any of the various components of this year's Lavender Graduation. Submissions close at 5:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, May 3.

Learn more about Lavender Graduation on our website.