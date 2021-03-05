After a thorough data security review and testing process, the TTU Office of the CIO has purchased a hosted SurveyMonkey enterprise license for faculty and staff. Please note that the enterprise version is different than the free SurveyMonkey service, and we can assist you with migrating any materials needed. The benefits of SurveyMonkey include:

The ability to create: Surveys Quizzes Polls

Gather feedback via multiple sources such as: Email Mobile chat Social media

Analyze results from these sources

Export and integrate your data with your favorite apps

Notes about our TTU Enterprise license:

Includes licenses for all TTU faculty and staff

Includes data protections and IT security features

Online licensing request available for no cost to areas and departments at http://itts.ttu.edu/software/surveymonkey.php

If you have any questions or need additional information about this application or others, please contact Technology Support Licensing at itts.licensing@ttu.edu

