SurveyMonkey Now Available for TTU Faculty and Staff

After a thorough data security review and testing process, the TTU Office of the CIO has purchased a hosted SurveyMonkey enterprise license for faculty and staff. Please note that the enterprise version is different than the free SurveyMonkey service, and we can assist you with migrating any materials needed. The benefits of SurveyMonkey include:

  • The ability to create:
    • Surveys
    • Quizzes
    • Polls
  • Gather feedback via multiple sources such as:
    • Email
    • Mobile chat
    • Social media
  • Analyze results from these sources
  • Export and integrate your data with your favorite apps

Notes about our TTU Enterprise license:

If you have any questions or need additional information about this application or others, please contact Technology Support Licensing at itts.licensing@ttu.edu

 

Posted:
5/3/2021

Originator:
ITTS Licensing

Email:
itts.licensing@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support


