The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is hiring! Must be an undergraduate student in good standing with the university, must be able to work summers and breaks (other than when the university is closed, then all staff are off, like the winter break). Work from home opportunity available during summers and breaks!

Position Description: The primary responsibilities of our students include assisting prospective students and their families by phone and email while processing, scanning and indexing incoming admissions documents. Strong communication, multi-tasking and attention to detail are critical for this position. Shifts fall between 8am and 5pm Monday-Friday, with no night or weekend work required. Students can work a maximum of 20 hours per week, with opportunities for more hours when available during summer terms. Students must work a minimum of 15 hours per week but 20 hours is strongly preferred. Starting pay is $7.50/hr with opportunities for raises with longevity and strong performance.

Starting in Spring 2020, our student staff has been able to work a hybrid in-office/work from home schedule, so a personal PC is required to fulfill work responsibilities. During breaks/holidays when there is no class but the university is still open, etc, student workers are able to work from home for all of their shifts during that time, instead of splitting time at the office, since many students prefer to travel home during those times.

Primary Responsibilities: Train on and maintain working knowledge of admissions policies, procedures, and important dates.

Assist prospective students and their families by phone and email, providing application status updates, providing information on application steps, relaying important dates and deadlines, and reassigning calls to the appropriate office when necessary.

Open, scan, index, and file high volumes of admissions documents sent to our office

To be considered for an open position, please fill out our online application here and select Processing Student Assistant, otherwise you won't be considered for this position: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentStaff/list.php

If you have any questions about this position please email selton.rigsby@ttu.edu

Posted:

4/29/2021



Originator:

Selton Rigsby



Email:

selton.rigsby@ttu.edu



Department:

Undergraduate Admissions





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

