Student Assistant Position Opening

Parent and Family Relations, a University department, seeks a motivated and energetic Student Assistant for a part-time position for Summer 2021. The position will be for 10-15 hours per week, summer only, between June 1st and August 15th, 2021.

 

Duties include: setting up for and providing assistance at parent and family events and interacting with parents and family members of new students at Raiderland Experience (in-person events throughout the summer). This position involves a high level of contact with people and requires knowledge of Texas Tech University and its traditions as well as strong communication skills.  Preferred qualifications:  experience in student spirit organizations, student activities, student organizations, and/or campus life. 

 

Clerical duties may include answering phones and general office duties. Must be able to work quickly and accurately with a strong attention to detail. Excellent face-to-face and telephone customer service are crucial.

 

 

Must be available to work throughout Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays between June 3rd and August 3rd between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.  Start date for this position is no later than June 1st and the position will end by August 15th. 

 

Qualifications:

·         Must be a currently enrolled Texas Tech undergraduate student (if not taking summer classes, must be registered for fall 2021).

·         Must have completed at least one full semester of coursework at Texas Tech

·         2.75 institutional GPA

 

Questions regarding this position should be directed to parent@ttu.edu.  Applications available at https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/483632 and are due by May 14th.  Students selected for interviews will be interviewed via Zoom.

 

 

Candidates being offered a position will need to have a successful background check conducted prior to official employment beginning.

 

Anticipated employment dates: June 1, 2021 – August 15, 2021

Expected Work Hours: average of 10-15 hours per week

Rate of Pay: $7.50/hour
Posted:
5/3/2021

Originator:
Christine Self

Email:
christine.self@ttu.edu

Department:
Parent Relations


