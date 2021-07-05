Dr. Leslie Sotomayor will be joining TTU's Women's & Gender Studies Program in Fall 2021 as a Visiting Assistant Professor. She has teaching and curriculum development expertise in Latinx and Borderland studies, environmental change on marginalized populations, Chicanx, Latinx, and Black Feminist and Critical Race theories. She has published multiple articles, including an article in Chicana/Latina Studies Journal and her forthcoming book, entitled" Teaching In/Between: Curating educational spaces through autohistoria-teoría and conocimiento." Please join us and welcome Dr. Sotomayor. Register for this event here. Posted:

Aimee Cameron



Aimee.Cameron@ttu.edu



Women and Gender Studies



12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

5/7/2021



https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAkcOihpj4rHNKJ3-WFEEi9MXtOa9ocBfS3



