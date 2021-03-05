TTU Hispanic/Latinx Faculty and Faculty Who Teach Courses Related to Hispanic and Mexican American Issues

The Office of Institutional Diversity is in the process of updating the University’s Hispanic Serving Institution (“HSI”) webpage, which includes a list of TTU faculty who are Hispanic/Latinx or who teach a course related to Hispanic and Mexican-American issues. If you teach a course related to Hispanic and/or Mexican-American issues or if you are involved in research/creative work on Hispanic/Latinx populations, we would like to include you in our updated list of TTU faculty.

If you would like to be included on this list and you haven’t already been contacted by the OID, please email Lead Administrator Paul Ruiz at paul.ruiz@ttu.edu with your name, your College, and the name and course number of the course(s) you teach that are related to Hispanic/Latinx and/or Mexican American issues or the Hispanic/Latinx topic on which you are conducting research/creative work.