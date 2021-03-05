Today’s businesses are looking for new college graduates who are proficient with computers and who are able to work with people. IT Help Central provides excellent opportunities for growth in both of these areas.

For Service Desk Positions: Flexible scheduling

Great opportunities for resume building

Experiences that you will learn and keep for a lifetime

Computer experience is needed, and customer service is a must. Additionally, students must be available to work in-person this summer. All majors are welcome to apply, and adequate paid training is provided.

For more information and to apply, please navigate to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ithelpcentral/employment/student_employment.php

All positions are security sensitive and may require a drug and alcohol test. All applicants will be subject to a criminal background check. Posted:

5/3/2021



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

