The 2021 Celebrate Diversity Awards will be presented virtually on Thursday, April 29th at 7:00 p.m. During the event, Texas Tech professors Dr. Kirsten A. Cook and Dr. Angela Lumpkin will be recognized as recipients of the Inclusive Excellence Award. Long time Lubbock physician, Dr. Damon H. Hill, Jr. will also be honored as the recipient of the Senator Robert L. Duncan Community Champion Award.

Professor, author, and host Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry will serve as the keynote speaker. Dr. Harris-Perry is the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair in the Department of Politics, and International Affairs and the Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Wake Forest University. An award-winning author, Dr. Harris-Perry is also a highly sought-after speaker and an accomplished media professional.

The event is FREE, but registration is required. To register please click here. For more information visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/banquet.php, email diversity@ttu.edu, or call 806-742-7025.