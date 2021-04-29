The course provides students with foundational skills to animate in stop-motion focusing on the 12 principles of animation while teaching fundamental structures of timing, composition, storytelling, and acting, combined with basic elements for sound synchronization and lip-synch.





VPA 4300 - Capstone for Animation Studies

Mondays and Wednesday from 8 to 10.50 am





The class is part of the TCVPA Animation Studies Certificate but can be take as an individual elective course.

(https://www.depts.ttu.edu/art/Animation/animation_studies.php)







For registration, contact Dr. Francisco Ortega (francisco.ortega@ttu.edu)