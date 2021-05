73% of employers want you to have this skill

What do 73% of employers have in common? They all value writing skills when hiring new employees. Stand out from your peers and develop creative and professional writing skills to help you succeed in ANY job. Start today by adding a writing certificate to your degree plan. If you have already taken ENGL 1302, you’re only 4 classes away from a certificate that can help you rise above other job applicants. This certificate can be easily completed online with asynchronous classes.

Find more information about the writing certificate here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/english/programs_degrees/programs/certificates/undergraduate_writing_certificate.php or reach out to Alexandra Salazar at english.undergradadvisor@ttu.edu for more information. Posted:

5/3/2021



Originator:

Alexandra Salazar



Email:

Alexandra.Salazar@ttu.edu



Department:

English





Categories

Academic