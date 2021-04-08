Calling all faculty and staff...

A partnership between HR and Staff Senate that creates 3 sessions per semester and summer bringing you a variety of speakers and topics to add additional professional and personal development to your life.





IN-PERSON Aches and Pains for the 9-5 by Rec Sports: August 4th from 1:15pm-2:30pm

In this session, you'll practice simple exercises you can use at the office, in your home or even while traveling. These exercises are designed to build your strength and flexibility--two key components of a balanced fitness program. Don't let your good intentions get sidelined by a busy schedule or limited access to the gym!





This session will be held at the Rec Center. A Rec Sports membership is NOT required to attend.





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Summer Learning Series" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu