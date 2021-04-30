Eligibility: For full-time undergraduate students born outside the United States, regardless of citizenship, residency or national origin who have demonstrable financial need. The scholarship is for one academic year, but it may be renewable subject to continued academic achievement and financial need.

For current TTU students: must have at least a 3.0 GPA; 15 earned credit hours per semester;

Entering or Transfer students: curriculum, test scores, and class ranking to be considered;

Timing: Applications are due by 1 May

Application procedure: Apply Online https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/scholarships/firstyear-transfer.php

Award: The amount of the scholarship is up to $1000 for the academic year. It will be disbursed as a scholarship, paying tuition and fees first, with any remaining balance issued to the student by Student Business Services (SBS). In addition, this award is expected to waive out-of-state tuition for the award year and does not require any service to the University.

Winners may be profiled on the OIA web pages.