The Summer I offering of ADRS 6342 will involve a theoretical exploration into the psychological factors and processes that enhance our well-being, promote personal growth, and make life worth living. We will be examining these factors within the context of addiction and recovery. Ryan and Deci’s Self-Determination Theory as well as Fredrickson’s Build-and-Broaden Theory frameworks will guide our exploration into a variety of topics including but not limited to mindfulness, passion, meaning and purpose, authenticity, savoring, flow, and grit.