TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
In-Person Course on Positive Psychology, Addiction, and Recovery

The Summer I offering of ADRS 6342 will involve a theoretical exploration into the psychological factors and processes that enhance our well-being, promote personal growth, and make life worth living.  We will be examining these factors within the context of addiction and recovery.   Ryan and Deci’s Self-Determination Theory as well as Fredrickson’s Build-and-Broaden Theory frameworks will guide our exploration into a variety of topics including but not limited to mindfulness, passion, meaning and purpose, authenticity, savoring, flow, and grit. 

Posted:
4/30/2021

Originator:
Devin Mills

Email:
Devin.Mills@ttu.edu

Department:
Comm Family Addict Sciences CFAS


Categories