The Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seeks participants for an in-person study about exploratory behaviors that people perform to generate perceptual information. The study consists of participants sitting and viewing objects at different distances and determining whether they can reach those objects. Certain sitting positions will be implemented at different times during the study (e.g., placing your arms behind your back, resting your head against a cushion). Participants will be paid $20 for participating in the study. The study will take about 2 hours to complete. Participants must be at least 18 years old, be right-handed, and have no motor or visual impairments (glasses and contacts are okay). Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential. If you want more information or want to participate, please contact Dr. Keith Jones at keith.s.jones@ttu.edu. Please write "Paid Dissertation Study" in the subject line of the email. This study has been approved by the TTU IRB.