Complete a survey and get a $5 Starbucks gift card!

We need your participation for research in the role of sport activities in the adaptation of college students. You will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card for your participation. 


Among Texas Tech undergrad students who participate in sport & physical activities, 

we are recruiting:

 

*** Hispanic college students ***, or

*** First-generation college students *** (regardless race/ethnicity)


Survey (one-time; 10~15 mins)


Following the completion of the study, you will receive a $5 Starbucks mobile gift card.


To volunteer for this survey, please click:

https://tamucc.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cOVhDXclWw5jbFz


For more information about this study, please contact:

 

Nari Shin, PhD, nari.shin@ttu.edu or 

Doyeon Won, PhD, doyeon.won@tamucc.edu

 

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech Institutional Review Board.


 

Posted:
5/3/2021

Originator:
Nari Shin

Email:
NaRi.Shin@ttu.edu

Department:
Kinesiology and Sport Management


