GRADUATE ASSISTANT – PARENT & FAMILY RELATIONS









Job Responsibilities:

1. Departmental Events – Assisting with various duties associated with departmental events such as Family Weekend, Family Days, Sibling Saturday, Holiday Bus Trips, Undergraduate Admissions events, and Red Raider Orientation, including assisting with event planning and implementation, event setup, and corresponding with attendees.

2. Social Media – Help coordinate social media campaigns and posts for the departmental Facebook and Twitter accounts.

3. Assessment & Research – Support and administer program or department assessments to provide information on learning outcomes. Research information and resources for parent involvement in higher education, institutional peer practices in parent orientation, and other topics concerning parent involvement.

4. Administrative Responsibilities – Manage event attendee email lists; manage reporting of attendee numbers; support the generalist functions of Parent & Family Relations.





Requirements: The successful candidate will possess strong communication and presentation skills. A bachelor’s degree is required and candidates should have previous student affairs, student activities or student leadership experience. This position is designed for the individual who is pursuing a Master’s degree. At time of employment, candidates must be accepted into a graduate degree program at Texas Tech University. This position is security sensitive. Applicants will be subjected to a background check. All candidates will be required to submit academic transcripts to verify education





Preferred skills/experience: Enrollment in Higher Education, Marriage and Family Therapy, Human Sciences, Media and Communications, or other fields focusing on Education, Families, or Communication is preferred.





Pay: $14 per hour (this position does not include tuition waivers)





Hours: 19 hours per week. Graduate Assistants are expected to work all University workdays unless prior arrangements have been made with their supervisor and all job responsibilities are completed. Night and weekend hours are required at various times throughout the year.





To Apply: Visit Visit https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/484818 . Applicants should submit an essay (see application), resume, and three (3) current references when applying. Application deadline is June 4, 2021. Review of applicants to begin immediately and will continue until position is filled. Texas Tech University System will not discriminate in its employment practices because of an applicant's race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, status as a protected veteran, or any other legally protected category, class or characteristic.





For more information, please contact Christine Self, Parent & Family Relations, at

(806) 742-3630 or christine.self@ttu.edu.