This talk is based on Dr. Shu's involvement in Stanford’s digital humanities project on “the Chinese railroad workers” from 2012 to 2016. Since the project raised about half a million dollars (a quarter million from Stanford President's office and the rest from major national foundations), they were able to fly participants to Guangdong Province to see the villages where these workers had come from, to Taipei to visit some archives concerning the official documents of the Chinese Qing Government, and to the West Coast to get a glimpse of the railroad, which includes some tunnels and former camp sites (near Donner Pass). Dr. Shu also contributed an essay to the project titled “Representing Chinese Railroad Workers in North America: Chinese Historiography and Literature, 1949-2015,” which is collected in a volume co-edited by Drs. Shelley Fisher Fishkin and Gordon Chang and published by Stanford UP in 2019. Posted:

