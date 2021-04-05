|
Military veterans and civilians are needed to participate in a research study to gather knowledge about their preference for certain landscape design elements and their effects on their emotions. You will be asked to fill out a short survey. This research should only take 10 minutes to complete. Military veterans will be given an opportunity to sign up for horticulture workshop studies as well as a virtual reality therapeutic landscape study. All participants will be given a chance to enter into a $25 amazon gift card. To participate, click on the link to take you to the survey.
|Posted:
5/4/2021
Originator:
Alicia Thomas
Email:
Alicia.Thomas@ttu.edu
Department:
Plant and Soil Science
Categories