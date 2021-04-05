Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) and the IRS have reported a rise in the number of fraudulent unemployment insurance claims. Individuals and Human Resource offices may receive official documentation showing that a claim has been filed using stolen information. The information may include legal names, social security numbers, birthdates, addresses, and salary information. Cybercriminals harvest information, such as Personally identifiable information (PII), from large data breaches like the ones reported by Equifax in 2017 and Anthem in 2015; this stolen information is then used to make fraudulent unemployment claims.

You may be a victim of unemployment identity theft if you received: Mail from a government agency about an unemployment claim or payment and you did not recently file for unemployment benefits. This includes unexpected payments or debit cards and could be from any state.

An IRS Form 1099-G reflecting unemployment benefits you weren't expecting. Box 1 on this form may show unemployment benefits you did not receive or an amount that exceeds your records for the unemployment benefits you did receive. The form itself may be from a state in which you did not file for benefits.

While you are still employed, a notice from your current employer indicating that they received a request for information about an unemployment claim in your name. If you have confirmed or believe your information is compromised, the following options are available: Immediately report the fraud to the state agency. For fraudulent TWC claims, there are three ways to report fraud: the online portal (https://mft.twc.state.tx.us/form/UIfraudENG), the fraud hotline (800-252-3642), or by email to twc.fraud@twc.state.tx.us.

Immediately report the fraud to your employment office. TTU Human Resources can be reached at 806-742-3851 or email hr.talent.management@ttu.edu.

Contact the Police Department in the city in which you reside; file an incident report and obtain a case number.

Consult the Federal Trade Commission website. Consider the following actions: Place a credit freeze on your credit by contacting each of the credit bureaus (TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax). If you intend to apply for a loan or credit card, you must provide the PIN given to you during the credit freeze setup process. This service may require a small fee. If you decide not to place a credit freeze, place a fraud alert on your credit reports. With fraud alerts, you will be contacted before any credit applications are approved. Obtain and review your free credit reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion by visiting https://www.annualcreditreport.com/. Enroll with a credit monitoring service.

Utilize multi-factor authentication whenever available.

Enable account alerts for important accounts, e.g. credit card accounts.

Monitor your bank and credit card statements closely for suspicious activity.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends filing your tax returns early to help prevent fraudulent filings. We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You may find additional cybersecurity tips at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu . For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Sources: https://www.twc.texas.gov/news/employers-encouraged-recognize-and-report-fraud https://www.irs.gov/identity-theft-fraud-scams/identity-theft-and-unemployment-benefits

5/4/2021



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





