The PAIR lab in the department of Human Development & Family Sciences is looking to hire an undergraduate student with programming knowledge in R (preferred), Python, or other common programming languages to write scripts for data processing and cleaning.







This is an hourly position and tasks will be assigned as they arise. This means that hours will not be consistent, as you may have some periods with no tasks and some weeks with tasks. I currently have a couple of tasks that require scripts to be completed this summer, and anticipate having more tasks through the next academic year. The hired individual will ideally be able to stay on and complete tasks as they arise from summer 2021-2022. It is possible to complete tasks remotely.





