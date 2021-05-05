

Please join us on the Texas Tech Study Tour Abroad program to London, Paris, Florence, and Rome next summer 2022!

Broadly spread your lesson plan across four of the world’s most enlightening cities. Set foot where Diocletian and Louis XIV stood as they changed history. Hear the silence that transcends the ages in St. Peter’s Basilica. Find big-time art in the Louvre, and small-time charm in Assisi. Explore these four iconic cities and personally connect their histories and cultures to your own, gaining worldly perspectives to draw on for the rest of your life.

Why enroll now? Enrolling is easy —go to EFCST.COM/2451641MB to enroll online or call 877-485-4184 to enroll over the phone (PROGRAM NUMBER: 2451641MB). Monthly payment plans are available and prices are at the lowest they will be – all you need to pay right now is a $95 deposit!

Concerned about finances? – There are options!

Payment Plans

Enroll today to get set up with the lowest monthly or biweekly payments to make your trip to Europe more affordable!

TripFunder

EF’s own fundraising page, similar to GoFundMe. You get your own link after you enroll to share with family and friends to help pay for the program.

EF Scholarship

EF awards over $20,000 worth of scholarships each year to select students to enjoy meaningful global experiences.

Please don’t hesitate to email me at hugo.garcia@ttu.edu or to call the EF Traveler Support Team at 877-485-4184 with questions.

I hope you travel with me!

Best,

Dr. Hugo Garcia