Join the TTU Climate Center on

CT via Zoom for this semester's last Science by the Glass with Dr. Kenzie Krocak as she presents





Her presentation will be followed by a Q&A with Dr. John Zak.





Register for free on Zoom





Visit our Eventbrite page for more information.





Event Description: Researchers at the OU Center for Risk and Crisis Management have collected survey data annually since 2017 about how people across the US use severe weather information to make decisions. This presentation will highlight some of the key findings from this work and how the severe weather notification system may change in the next decade. Ultimately, we are trying to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the current communication system before we make any changes.





Dr. Kenzie Krocak is a Research Scientist at the OU Center for Risk and Crisis Management and the Cooperative Institute for the Mesoscale Meteorological Studies within the Storm Prediction Center. Her research focuses on severe weather climatology, societal impacts of hazardous weather, severe weather risk perception, and more. You can read more about Kenzie here.



