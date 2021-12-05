A construction crew will be making street repairs at the intersection of 19th & Flint Avenue. Because of the construction, a section of Flint Avenue will be closed. This may affect your commute to work, so please plan accordingly. Flint Avenue Parking Garage will still be accessible but only from the north side. These repairs are set to begin on Monday, May 17th and will last around two weeks (weather permitting).



View map and project details here

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Transportation & Parking at (806) 742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu

5/12/2021



Originator:

Mara Zell



Email:

Mara.Zell@ttu.edu



Department:

Transportation and Parking Svc





