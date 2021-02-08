For a non-traditional classroom environment, enroll in PSS 5370. This a fall semester class but it meets August 2-12, 2021. The class is held in conjunction with the Texas International Cotton School. The cotton school is two weeks of classes, lectures, tours and hands-on interaction covering all phases of cotton production, harvesting, ginning, classing, testing, preparation and processing, allowing students and professionals to better understand the global cotton industry.

The school is sponsored and managed by the Lubbock Cotton Exchange and the Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute of the Plant & Soil Science Department. The TTU students must participate fully in the intensive 2-week school during August, and then during the Fall semester are responsible for midterm exams and term paper. This course counts for three hours of graduate class.

The TICS session unites professionals from around the world to interact with top cotton experts. Students enrolled in PSS 5370 will understand U.S. cotton production, processing and marketing systems, see the latest machinery and equipment and make valuable business contacts. The hands-on course also covers all phases of production, harvesting, ginning, classing and testing. Approximately 30 guest experts from the United States and international organizations provide instruction and engage in discussion with students.

Please contact Noureddine Abidi, for more information at noureddine.abidi@ttu.edu or 806-834-1221.