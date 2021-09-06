Want to learn how to qualify your small business as a DBE with TxDOT?

Tx-DOT SBE & DBE Certifications Small businesses need to take advantage of every opportunity afforded to them. As a certified DBE, your probability of being selected by Prime contractors is increased because they are able to count your participation as a DBE toward their contract goals. Join the Northwest Texas PTAC as we present this informative webinar that begins with an overview of the program, talks about the advantages of being certified, discusses the qualifications for certification, and talks about the documentation needed to complete the application. When: June 9th, 2021

Time: 2:00PM-3:30PM

Cost: FREE

Register: https://www.nwtptac.org/events-1

6/2/2021



Sydney Langford



Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



N/A



Zoom



Small Business Development Center

