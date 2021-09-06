Tx-DOT SBE & DBE Certifications

Small businesses need to take advantage of every opportunity afforded to them. As a certified DBE, your probability of being selected by Prime contractors is increased because they are able to count your participation as a DBE toward their contract goals.





Join the Northwest Texas PTAC as we present this informative webinar that begins with an overview of the program, talks about the advantages of being certified, discusses the qualifications for certification, and talks about the documentation needed to complete the application.