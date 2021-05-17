Christina Jimenez Najera and Dr. Justin Keene from the College of Media & Communication at TTU are doing a study to see how people process and respond to public service announcements. During this time, you will watch a series of public service announcements and answer questions about your experience. We will attach sensors to your arms and face prior to you watching the public service announcements. We will remove the sensors after the study is finished. All of your answers and responses will be kept anonymous.

You must be between 18 to 35 years of age and a U.S. Citizen in order to participate in this study, and it shouldn’t take more than an hour of your time, from start to finish.

If you decide to participate, you will receive $20 in cash.

To participate, you will sign up for a study time here: https://ccrlabscheduling.as.me/?appointmentType=22699512. Then you will report to room 061 in the basement of the Media & Communication building at TTU at your appointment time.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Christina Jimenez Najera at christina.j.najera@ttu.edu or Dr. Justin R. Keene at justin.r.keene@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.