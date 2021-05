To update personal information, employees should: Visit My Account Login on the ERS website. If they have registered for an ERS OnLine account, click "Proceed to Login." If they do not have an account yet, click "Register Now" to create one. After logging in to their account, their individual home page will come up. Review personal information, including their mailing address. If they make any changes, double-check to make sure they entered them all correctly. Posted:

5/17/2021



Originator:

Jessica Perea



Email:

Jessica.Perea@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Departmental