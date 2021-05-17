The parking lot between the Administration Building and the Student Union Building, lot R07, will undergo major renovations starting May 17th, 2021. The complete redesign is a continuation of Texas Tech’s commitment to safety and providing a pedestrian-friendly campus. This newly renovated space will provide additional outdoor collaboration spaces, increase pedestrian awareness and safety, and enhance the overall campus experience. Project improvements will include a pedestrian walkway through the parking area, seating locations with tables, an enhanced Administration Building courtyard, lighting features, closure of 15th Street between Akron Ave and Detroit Ave, and landscape enhancements. This project is made possible by the support of President Schovanec, The Student Union building, The Operations Division and Transportation & Parking Services.

The project is expected to be completed prior to the 2021 fall semester.

