Red Raider Summer Camps are BACK!

Day Camps: (boys and girls ages 4 to 12) June 7-9 June 14-16 July 5-7

Jr. Elite Summer Camps: (5th to 8th grade) July 22 - 25

Elite Summer ID camps: (ages 14-19) June 12-13 July 22-23 July 24-25

For more information please visit: https://texastechsportscamps.com/

TTU Faculty and Staff discount code: ttustaff21 for 15% off. Posted:

5/14/2021



Originator:

Laura Gentolizo



Email:

laura.gentolizo@ttu.edu



Department:

Athletic Director





Categories

Athletics