Interested in the Holocaust and still looking for a course that fulfills the core and/or multicultural requirement? Enroll in GERM 2312: The Holocaust in Literature and Film! The course is taught in English online and covers the events that lead to the Holocaust, the stages of persecution, victim psychology, perpetrator psychology, and the way the Holocaust can and should be remembered. Synchronous sessions are every second Monday from 10-10:50am - sign up today!