TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
RE: DEPT of PSYCHOLOGICAL SCIENCES IN-PERSON COURSE OFFERINGS in SUMMER 2
Greetings Red Raiders!

Consider enrolling in one of our in-person sections in Summer 2 (July 6, 2021 thru August 6, 2021)! 

PSY 1300 Section 202 (CRN: 61856), General Psychology, M-F, 10-11:50am
PSY 2304 Section 201 (CRN: 73168), Intro to Social Psychology, M-F, 10-11:50am
PSY 3334 Section 201 (CRN: 73559), Intro to Clinical & Counseling, M-F, 12-1:50pm
PSY 4301 Section 202 (CRN: 61865), Developmental Psychology, M-F, 10-11:50am
PSY 4305 Section 262 (CRN: 61864), Abnormal Psychology, M-F, 3-4:50pm
PSY 4323 Section 202 (CRN: 61866), Perception, M-F, 10-11:50am
PSY 4325 Section 201 (CRN: 72076), Drugs, Alcohol, & Behavior, M-F, 12-1:50pm
PSY 4384 Section 201 (CRN: 72137), Forensic Psychology, M-F, 12-1:50pm

Please check Banner for additional course offering from the Department of Psychological Sciences over the summer. 

Join us, in-person or online, over the summer - enroll today!
Posted:
5/18/2021

Originator:
Amelia Littlefield

Email:
amelia.talley@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


Categories