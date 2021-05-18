Greetings Red Raiders!

Consider enrolling in one of our in-person sections in Summer 2 (July 6, 2021 thru August 6, 2021)!

PSY 3334 Section 201 (CRN: 73559), Intro to Clinical & Counseling, M-F, 12-1:50pm

PSY 4301 Section 202 (CRN: 61865), Developmental Psychology, M-F, 10-11:50am

PSY 4305 Section 262 (CRN: 61864), Abnormal Psychology, M-F, 3-4:50pm

PSY 4323 Section 202 (CRN: 61866), Perception, M-F, 10-11:50am

PSY 4325 Section 201 (CRN: 72076), Drugs, Alcohol, & Behavior, M-F, 12-1:50pm

PSY 4384 Section 201 (CRN: 72137), Forensic Psychology, M-F, 12-1:50pm





Please check Banner for additional course offering from the Department of Psychological Sciences over the summer.







Join us, in-person or online, over the summer - enroll today!