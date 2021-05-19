Join us as we discuss "Deeply Rooted Conversations" and create a space for faculty, staff, students and community members to learn and discuss topics related to social injustice, privilege, diversity and inclusion in a 6 part series.

The Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace session will take an intentional look into inclusive and equitable practices and how anyone can be a champion for change and inclusion. To register, please visit here.

FREE TTU MERCH to the first 15 people that register and attend event!!