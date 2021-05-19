TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Deeply Rooted Conversation: Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Join us as we discuss "Deeply Rooted Conversations" and create a space for faculty, staff, students and community members to learn and discuss topics related to social injustice, privilege, diversity and inclusion in a 6 part series.

The Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace session will take an intentional look into inclusive and equitable practices and how anyone can be a champion for change and inclusion.  To register, please visit here.

FREE TTU MERCH to the first 15 people that register and attend event!!
5/18/2021

Charles Ramey

charles.ramey@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 5/19/2021

http://bit.ly/359NndZ

