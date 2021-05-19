Howdy TECHsans Leadership Series

What is the Howdy TECHsans Leadership Series?

The Howdy TECHsans Leadership Series (HTLS) is a semester-long go at your own pace leadership program for Texas Tech students who live in the residence halls. The HTLS provides a group of residential students the opportunity to participate in leadership and community service workshops and social activities throughout the Fall and Spring Semesters. As an added benefit for participating in the program participants will receive HTLS promotional items (t-shirt, drawstring bag, off-campus entertainment during the program, and additional incentives based on the year). There are 3 Tiers for engagement for the leadership series. Participants will engage at the base level to advance to the next level. Participants must complete sessions identified by each tier to move on to the next tier from the beginning of the program (August) through the end of the program in the Spring (April). Each tier of sessions will offer a variety of different opportunities to assist student leader development as participants engage at their own pace throughout the program.

Program Perks:

During the program, participants will:

Connect with residential students throughout campus

Participate in college success and leadership training sessions

Interact with and work alongside university staff and faculty

Receive free refreshments and/or meals throughout the program

Receive a free t-shirt, water bottle, drawstring bag, and more

Opportunity to participate in free off-campus trips in the local Lubbock area

Participation at the End of The Year Student Leadership Celebration to recognize HTLS program completion

Program Eligibility:

We are seeking on-campus students who are excited and interested in developing leadership skills, getting involved on campus, and connecting with peers, TTU faculty, and staff! The Howdy TECHsans Leadership Series is open to any student living on campus at Texas Tech during the Fall 2021 – Spring 2022 semesters. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis beginning on June 1, 2021, and all applicants will be notified of their status at the time it is reviewed. A limited number of spaces are available to participate in the Howdy TECHsans Leadership Series. Applicants are encouraged to apply early for the strongest consideration.

Program Costs:

The Howdy TECHsans Leadership Series sessions, activities, and swag items are free to all participants. There are no program or application fees. All participants will agree and sign a leadership agreement highlighting expectations of program participation during the HTLS Orientation.

Application Instructions:

Complete the following form to apply. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis beginning on June 1, 2021, and only a limited number of spaces are available. All applicants will be notified of their status at the time it is reviewed. Should you have questions about your application, please contact our office. We ask that you do not submit multiple applications as only the first application will be considered. Students that apply by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, will receive the highest consideration. The application deadline is 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021. All applications must be received in our office by that time.