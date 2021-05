With the upcoming May 29th, LP&L to ERCOT Power Switch, we encourage everyone that uses the on campus fuel station to fuel their department vehicle(s) prior to May 28th in anticipation of the upcoming power outage.

Posted:

5/24/2021



Originator:

Devona Hernandez



Email:

devona.hernandez@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Custodial Services



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 5/29/2021



Location:

TTU on Campus Fuel Station



