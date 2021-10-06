“Monuments of the World: 11 X 14 Works on Paper” Exhibit

Office of International Affairs – Texas Tech University Presents “Monuments of the World: 11 X 14 Works on Paper” On Display at the International Cultural Center Galleries: May - July, 2021 Virtual Exhibit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/exhibits/2021-monuments-of-the-world/ For thousands of years monuments have been symbols of both ancient and modern cultures. They can be world-renowned structures or local monuments that are meaningful to a smaller region or town. Enjoy works on paper from forty-four artists and photographers reflecting their interpretation of monuments from twenty-eight countries. Featuring work by: Rachel Alvarado • Joe Aranha • Martha Bohn • Terry Brandt • Jesse Bulluck • Laura Burrus • Robin Clark • Pody Connally • George Craig • Scott Cutler • Dan English • Willa Finley • Razvan Gelca • Michael Giblin • Ellen Greeney • Melinda Green Harvey • Valerie Komkov Hill • Mark Indig • Richard Jespers • Deb Johnson • Atul Joshi • Seema Joshi • Atharv Khambekar • Karen Limbaugh • Virginia Mahan • Ashley Rose Marino • John Mattson • Ann McDonald • Lynn McLarty • Sukant Misra • Wes Odell • Brenda Olden • Sipra Pati • Daniel Rodriguez • Glenn Rudd • Shannon Samson • Allison Sheffieck • Rusy Singh • Jean Smart • Christena Stephens • Ron Thomas • Melissa Winters • Bill Wright • Karen Zimmerly This exhibit is made possible in part through a grant from The CH Foundation. For more information, call (806) 742-3667. Think Global. Think Texas Tech. Posted:

