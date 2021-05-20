TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Evaluating landscape design elements for veteran based therapeutic horticulture

Military veterans and civilians are needed to participate in a research study to gather knowledge about their preference for certain landscape design elements and their effects on their emotions. You will be asked to fill out a short survey. This research should only take 10 minutes to complete. Military veterans will be given an opportunity to sign up for horticulture workshop studies as well as a virtual reality therapeutic landscape study.  All participants will be given a chance to enter into a $25 amazon gift card. To participate, click on the link to take you to the survey. 

https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_etcCGp8AmWTQCy1


This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
5/20/2021

Originator:
Alicia Thomas

Email:
Alicia.Thomas@ttu.edu

Department:
Plant and Soil Science


