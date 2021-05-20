Military veterans and civilians are needed to participate in a research study to gather knowledge about their preference for certain landscape design elements and their effects on their emotions. You will be asked to fill out a short survey. This research should only take 10 minutes to complete. Military veterans will be given an opportunity to sign up for horticulture workshop studies as well as a virtual reality therapeutic landscape study. All participants will be given a chance to enter into a $25 amazon gift card. To participate, click on the link to take you to the survey.

https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_etcCGp8AmWTQCy1





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.