In order to accommodate the transition of the bookstore management from Barnes & Noble to Follett, the Starbucks café within the bookstore will be temporarily closed effective Saturday, May 22, 2021. The café seating area will still be available for congregation. Follett will reopen the Starbucks café in the same location on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

In the interim period, the Chick-fil-a in the Student Union serves coffee and is open 7 AM to 9 PM Monday through Friday. The Union Bistro at the Student Union will reopen on June 2, 2021 and is open 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Thursday and 8 AM to 3 PM on Friday. The Union Bistro serves food and will have coffee and other beverages available for purchase.

We apologize for this inconvenience but hope to celebrate the newly opened cafe’ and bookstore on June 20th. In the meantime, the Hospitality Services department would love to serve you at one of the alternate locations listed above.