Blackboard notified Texas Tech University that critical maintenance will be performed on Friday, May 28th, 2021 from 11:30 PM (CDT) until May 29th, 2021 3:30 AM (CDT). During this time, TTU, TTU K-12, and TTU Continuing Education Blackboard Learn Services will not be available. Please note that Blackboard Support Services (Blackboard Help Desk) will remain available. Once services are restored, we anticipate no change to the Blackboard experience as a result of this maintenance work. As always, Blackboard will make all efforts to limit service disruption to the defined maintenance window. The TTU IT Division, eLearning, and the TLPDC will be monitoring and testing once the maintenance window expires, and services are available.



Should you experience any issues outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

5/21/2021



ITTS Systems



itts.systems@ttu.edu



Technology Support





IT Announcements

